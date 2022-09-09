The Queen: Tributes to Her Majesty The Queen from across North Kirklees

I am deeply saddened by the announcement that Her Majesty the Queen has died. I know people across Batley and Spen will be mourning her passing and remembering her long and loyal service to the nation.

Most of us have never known life without her and the example of her dedication and selflessness has been a constant inspiration. For over seventy years she helped strengthen our communities and bind the nation together.

My thoughts and sympathy are with the Royal Family at this extremely sad time.”