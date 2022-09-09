News you can trust since 1858
The Queen: Tributes to Her Majesty The Queen from across North Kirklees

Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, many people from across North Kirklees have been sending messages of condolence.

By Jessica Barton
Friday, 9th September 2022, 10:34 am
Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
Since Buckingham Palace announced that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral yesterday afternoon, many people across Kirklees have been left ‘saddened’ by the news.

Send your messages of condolence to [email protected]

Last updated: Friday, 09 September, 2022, 10:48

Friday, 09 September, 2022, 09:00

Kirklees College ‘join the rest of the country in mourning’.

Friday, 09 September, 2022, 10:08

The Jo Cox Way

Friday, 09 September, 2022, 10:10

St Peter’s Church of England Junior and Infant school

Friday, 09 September, 2022, 10:15

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater is ‘deeply saddened’ by the announcement

I am deeply saddened by the announcement that Her Majesty the Queen has died. I know people across Batley and Spen will be mourning her passing and remembering her long and loyal service to the nation.

Most of us have never known life without her and the example of her dedication and selflessness has been a constant inspiration. For over seventy years she helped strengthen our communities and bind the nation together.

My thoughts and sympathy are with the Royal Family at this extremely sad time.”

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater
Friday, 09 September, 2022, 10:26

Boothroyd Primary, Dewsbury

Friday, 09 September, 2022, 10:27

Freinds of Batley Station

Friday, 09 September, 2022, 10:30

Flag lowered to half-mast at Batley Town Hall

Friday, 09 September, 2022, 10:47

Queen Elizabeth II will be ‘remembered as the greatest’, say’s local genealogist George Hall

Friday, 09 September, 2022, 10:48

Batley Coun Gwen Lowe

