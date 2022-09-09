The Queen: Tributes to Her Majesty The Queen from across North Kirklees
Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, many people from across North Kirklees have been sending messages of condolence.
Since Buckingham Palace announced that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral yesterday afternoon, many people across Kirklees have been left ‘saddened’ by the news.
Send your messages of condolence to [email protected]
Last updated: Friday, 09 September, 2022, 10:48
Kirklees College ‘join the rest of the country in mourning’.
The Jo Cox Way
St Peter’s Church of England Junior and Infant school
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater is ‘deeply saddened’ by the announcement
I am deeply saddened by the announcement that Her Majesty the Queen has died. I know people across Batley and Spen will be mourning her passing and remembering her long and loyal service to the nation.
Most of us have never known life without her and the example of her dedication and selflessness has been a constant inspiration. For over seventy years she helped strengthen our communities and bind the nation together.
My thoughts and sympathy are with the Royal Family at this extremely sad time.”