The Queen: Official tributes from Kirklees political party leaders
Political party leaders have sent messages of condolence following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Yesterday, it was announced that The Queen had passed away at Balmoral.
Leader of the Conservative Group, Councillor David Hall said: “On behalf of Kirklees Conservative Group, I offer sincere condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”
Leader of the Liberal Democrat Group, Councillor John Lawson said: ”I am greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences, on behalf of the Kirklees Liberal Democrat Group, to the Royal Family.”
Leader of the Green Party Group, Councillor Andrew Cooper said: ”Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has been a constant in so many of our lives, I am deeply saddened to hear of her passing. I send sincere condolences to the Royal Family on behalf of the Kirklees Green Party Group.”
The Leader of the Independents Group, Councillor Charles Greaves said: “On behalf of Kirklees Independents Group, I wish to offer sincere condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and express that we share the sadness that they, and the whole country, will be feeling at this time.”
Kirklees Council, Chief Executive Jacqui Gedman said: “On behalf of everyone at Kirklees Council I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the Royal Family at this time.
“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has devoted the majority of her life to our country through her royal duties and I’d like to thank her on behalf of Kirklees for everything she has done.”