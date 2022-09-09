News you can trust since 1858
The Queen: 'I am deeply saddened', say's Batley and Spen MP

Batley and Spen MP, Kim Leadbeater, has expressed her sadness and sympathy after the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

By Jessica Barton
Friday, 9th September 2022, 2:00 pm

Yesterday at 6.40pm, Buckingham Palace announced that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had passed away, surrounded by her family at Balmoral.

Ms Leadbeater said: “I am deeply saddened by the announcement that Her Majesty the Queen has died.

"I know people across Batley and Spen will be mourning her passing and remembering her long and loyal service to the nation. Most of us have never known life without her and the example of her dedication and selflessness has been a constant inspiration.

Queen Elizabeth II.

"For over 70 years she helped strengthen our communities and bind the nation together.

"My thoughts and sympathy are with the Royal Family at this extremely sad time.”

