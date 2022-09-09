Yesterday, Buckingham Palace announced that Her Majesty The Queen had passed away.

Following the announcement, Mr Eastwood said: “It is with deep sadness that we now mark the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“As she celebrated her platinum Jubilee this year, it underlined the more than 70 years of devoted service she has dedicated to the United Kingdom, and to her family - as mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and Queen.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh arriving at Dewsbury Train Station in October 1954.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“For many of us, she was an enduring figure, and for my colleagues and I, a constant presence within political life and daily Parliamentary procedure. Her loss will be keenly felt, not just here, in the UK but in many countries across the world.

“On behalf of my constituents across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Kirkburton and Denby Dale, I want to thank Her Majesty for her decades of commitment to serving the United Kingdom.