The Proclamation of Accession was made at St James’s Palace at 11am on Friday, September 10, then cascaded throughout the nation as follows:

Friday, September 10 - 11am - St James Palace, London Friday, September 10 - noon - The Royal Exchange in the City of London Saturday, September 11 - noon - Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast Saturday, September 11 - 12.45pm - Leeds by the High Sheriff of West Yorkshire for the County Proclamation Saturday, September 11 - 2pm - in Kirklees by the Mayor of Kirklees for the Borough Proclamation

The state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

Flag flys half-mast outside Batley Town Hall.

There will be a national two minutes silence at 11am on that day.

In Dewsbury, a civic service will be held on the eve of the funeral at 6pm at Dewsbury Minster on Vicarage Road.

Union flags on council buildings - including Dewsbury, Batley and Cleckheaton Town Hall - will be flown at half-mast until 11am on Saturday, September 10, when they are raised to full-mast for the first Proclamation.

They will then be lowered to half-mast on Sunday, September 11, immediately following the Borough Proclamation.

The flags will be raised to full-mast at 8am the day after the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

People from across North Kirklees have been paying tribute to Her Majesty.