The Queen: Dewsbury Rams v Sheffield Eagles game off as sport mourns Queen Elizabeth II
Dewsbury Rams’ game at Sheffield Eagles has been postponed as Rugby League pays its respects following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
The Championship fixture was due to take place tonight (Friday) but will now take place at a later date following the announcement that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral on Thursday, after reigning for 70 years.
A statement on the Eagles’ website read: “Rugby League will pay its respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II throughout the period of national mourning.
“No fixtures will now take place on Friday, September 9, meaning our game vs Dewsbury Rams has been postponed.
“Further information and a new date will be confirmed as soon as possible.”
The Rugby Football League’s official Twitter account stated: "The RFL joins the nation in paying tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, our former patron, and in sending our deepest condolences from the Rugby League family to the Royal Family.”