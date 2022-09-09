The Queen: Dewsbury Rams v Sheffield Eagles game off as sport mourns Queen Elizabeth II

The Championship fixture was due to take place tonight (Friday) but will now take place at a later date following the announcement that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral on Thursday, after reigning for 70 years.

A statement on the Eagles’ website read: “Rugby League will pay its respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II throughout the period of national mourning.

“No fixtures will now take place on Friday, September 9, meaning our game vs Dewsbury Rams has been postponed.

Queen Elizabeth II

“Further information and a new date will be confirmed as soon as possible.”