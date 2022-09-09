Strikes and sport - everything that will be cancelled or closed following the Queen's death

Many shows, galas and sports matches across the region have already announced their cancellations and there will be more changes over the next 10 days.

On the day of her funeral, which is due to take place on Monday, September 19, it’s yet to be announced by government on whether it will be a bank holiday.

Here is a look at things that will be closed or cancelled after the Queen's death.

With the nation mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, there will be some changes to everyone’s everyday lives until she is laid to rest.

Shops

The day of the Queen’s funeral is a Day of National Mourning. Shops will close or only be open for reduced hours, but it is up to the individual business to decide whether they stay open or allow employees time off.

All the major supermarkets don't yet appear to have changed their opening times online for today.

Schools

Schools remain open. The Department for Education will inform headteachers whether school gates should shut at any point during the national period of mourning. The government wants school to remain open for the majority of the mourning period.

Pubs

It is up to the individual pub or chain to decide whether to close.

TV schedule

There have been major changes to many TV channels. The BBC has suspended all comedy programming during the period of national mourning and they have cancelled the Last Night of The Proms as a "mark of respect".

Other channels are not required to interrupt regular scheduling, but many have decided they will to honour the monarch.

They also announced daytime TV and soaps will not be shown on Friday for special coverage.

Travel

There is no obligation to stop any form of transport, trains, buses or planes.

Strikes

Planned strikes by rail and postal workers were postponed following the news.

“RMT joins the whole nation in paying its respects to Queen Elizabeth," General Secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union Mick Lynch said.

“The planned railway strike action on September 15 and 17 is suspended. We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country."

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) and train drivers union Aslef also suspended the strikes. A Network Rail spokesman said: “We welcome the unions’ decision to call off next week’s strikes and we join them and the rest of the railway family in sending our condolences to the royal family.”

Postal staff from the Communication Workers Union called off their planned 48-hour walkout on Friday in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Sport

The Premier League announced that all of this weekend's matches have been postponed as a mark respect.

All top-flight matches across the weekend and Monday night's fixture between Leeds United and Southampton have been called off.

It is understood football bosses had been told to gauge the 'mood of a nation' when deciding what to do during this period of official mourning.