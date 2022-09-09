Councillor Ahmed said: “I’m sure the people of Kirklees will, like me, wish to express our condolences to the Royal Family at this sad time.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was this nation’s longest reigning monarch and throughout her 70 years on the throne, demonstrated her ongoing love for and dedication to the whole country.

"Her sense of duty never wavered, even in times of personal sadness and illness, and she was respected around the world.

Queen Elizabeth II.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We were lucky enough in Kirklees to have her visit on a number of occasions and I’m sure that anyone who was able to see her during those visits will remember them for a long time.”