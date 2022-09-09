The Queen: Official statement from the Mayor of Kirklees
The Mayor of Kirklees, Councillor Masood Ahmed, has sent a message of condolence on behalf of the people of Kirklees to the Royal Family following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Councillor Ahmed said: “I’m sure the people of Kirklees will, like me, wish to express our condolences to the Royal Family at this sad time.
"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was this nation’s longest reigning monarch and throughout her 70 years on the throne, demonstrated her ongoing love for and dedication to the whole country.
"Her sense of duty never wavered, even in times of personal sadness and illness, and she was respected around the world.
“We were lucky enough in Kirklees to have her visit on a number of occasions and I’m sure that anyone who was able to see her during those visits will remember them for a long time.”
Send your messages of condolence to [email protected]