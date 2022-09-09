The Queen: 'I am in awe of her dedication', says Dewsbury community activist
Dewsbury community activist, Tanisha Bramwell, has expressed that she is “deeply saddened” in a statement made after the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Yesterday at 6.40pm, Buckingham Palace announced that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had passed away, surrounded by her family at Balmoral.
Following this announcement, Tanisha said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of HM Queen Elizabeth II passing. It is truly an historic moment to have witnessed her reign and now death. It is in her death that we truly recognise the monumental sacrifices she made for us, the United Kingdom and Common Wealth.
“It is an incredible act to make a promise at the age of 21 years old, over 70 years ago and fulfil that promise until her final days on this earth.
“It is within my own role of community engagement and campaigning for a better tomorrow that I feel such a personal loss to a true leader, inspiration and pioneer. I am in awe of her dedication to public duties.
“The best way to honour Her Majesty is to step into the future with the knowledge and lessons she has taught us and to move forward as she would have done, with courage, with compassion, with hope and most importantly, united as one.
“I will be attending my local town hall today to sign a book of condolences for HM Queen Elizabeth II, Ma’am, your country thank you for your service and duty, for your sacrifices and courage, for your empathy and love.”