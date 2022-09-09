The Queen: Where will the books of condolence be in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen?
The books of condolence are an integral part of the mourning process by which a record of the sentiments expressed by local people is collected, but where will they be located?
The books of condolence for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be open at all three North Kirklees Town Halls in Dewsbury, Batley and Cleckheaton.
Once closed, at the end of the mourning period, the books will be bound and placed in the Kirklees Archive as a record for future generations of the way in which this event was marked in the district.
The town halls can be found at:
Dewsbury - Wakefield Old Road, WF12 8DG
Batley - Market Place, WF17 5DA
Cleckheaton - Bradford Road, BD19 3RH
A Kirklees online book of condolence for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is also now open. To send a message of condolence, visit https://my.kirklees.gov.uk/en/service/HRH_Queen_Elizabeth_II_Book_of_Condolence