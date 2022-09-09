News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

The Queen: Where will the books of condolence be in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen?

The books of condolence are an integral part of the mourning process by which a record of the sentiments expressed by local people is collected, but where will they be located?

By Jessica Barton
Friday, 9th September 2022, 12:14 pm

The books of condolence for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be open at all three North Kirklees Town Halls in Dewsbury, Batley and Cleckheaton.

Once closed, at the end of the mourning period, the books will be bound and placed in the Kirklees Archive as a record for future generations of the way in which this event was marked in the district.

The town halls can be found at:

Cathryn Riley signing the book of condolence at Dewsbury Town Hall.

Most Popular

Dewsbury - Wakefield Old Road, WF12 8DG

Batley - Market Place, WF17 5DA

Cleckheaton - Bradford Road, BD19 3RH

A Kirklees online book of condolence for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is also now open. To send a message of condolence, visit https://my.kirklees.gov.uk/en/service/HRH_Queen_Elizabeth_II_Book_of_Condolence

Flag lowered to half-mast at Batley Town Hall.

Alternatively a national online book of condolence is open on the royal website. Visit, https://www.royal.uk/

Read More

Read More
Queen Elizabeth II: North Kirklees in mourning as Buckingham Palace announces th...
Elizabeth IIQueenDewsburyBatleyCleckheaton