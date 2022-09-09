The books of condolence for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be open at all three North Kirklees Town Halls in Dewsbury, Batley and Cleckheaton.

Once closed, at the end of the mourning period, the books will be bound and placed in the Kirklees Archive as a record for future generations of the way in which this event was marked in the district.

The town halls can be found at:

Cathryn Riley signing the book of condolence at Dewsbury Town Hall.

Dewsbury - Wakefield Old Road, WF12 8DG

Batley - Market Place, WF17 5DA

Cleckheaton - Bradford Road, BD19 3RH

A Kirklees online book of condolence for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is also now open. To send a message of condolence, visit https://my.kirklees.gov.uk/en/service/HRH_Queen_Elizabeth_II_Book_of_Condolence

Flag lowered to half-mast at Batley Town Hall.