Love Island’s first American bombshell will get to ‘steal’ one of the boys... 💕

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Love Island will be getting a slice of American Pie tonight (June 9).

For the first time in the show’s 10-year history - a bombshell from the USA is entering the villa.

But what can British viewers expect from her entrance?

Say can you see an American in the Love Island villa? Well, for the first time in show history, someone from across the pond is set to enter the iconic villa as a bombshell.

ITV has revealed that Toni from Sin City (Las Vegas) is set to arrive in the villa and she will have the power to steal one of the boys straight away. It is set to make the live launch even more dramatic than ever - as promised by CEO of Love, Maya Jama.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But who exactly is the first bombshell of the season? Here’s all you need to know:

Love Island’s first bombshell of series 12 is history maker

The ITV2 show is one of the highlights of the British summer - but it is about to get a serving of American Pie. Despite the reality series sparking plenty of spin-offs - including Love Island: USA - it has tended to stick to recruiting islanders from the UK.

However to start off series 12 tonight (June 9), a bombshell from across the pond is set to enter the Mallorcan villa. Toni, 24, is swapping Las Vegas for the sunshine of Spain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally from Connecticut, the pool cabana server is no stranger to Britain. She explained: “I have been to London. It was around Christmas time. We stayed in King’s Cross and it was gorgeous. It’s so diverse. Literally people from everywhere.”

American bombshell Toni entering Love Island villa. | ITV

Addressing why she had signed up for the British version of the Love Island, Toni said: “I’ve lived in three different states and I’m still single. It’s time to try something new!

“I have some British friends and they’re pretty charming. I think all Americans love a good accent. British men are just more polite, with better manners.”

She told ITV that she is looking for: “Someone that can make me laugh - I’m super outgoing. And someone that’s quite active. Maybe one day we could start our own family together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Toni warned any potential partners that her biggest icks include: “Bad hygiene. Bad breath. Not getting hair cuts. If we’re going on a date and you’re not dressed for the occasion… then that’s a bit of an ick!”

Love Island bombshell to get incredible power straight away

After the newly coupled up Islanders spend a bit of time getting to know one another, later in the evening, Maya makes a shock return to the Villa with some huge news. Gathering everyone at the firepit, she reveals the day isn’t over yet and someone new is already on their way.

Suddenly, the series’ first bombshell Toni makes a dramatic entrance into the Villa. The Islanders are quick to realise she’s come all the way from the US as Toni teasingly says: “Good evening UK! Surprise!”

The Islanders can’t believe there’s an American bombshell and there’s clearly some excitement amongst the boys… and some concerns for the girls. Maya then drops some more big news: not only has Toni just arrived all the way from the States, but she is also going to immediately steal one of the boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearing the power is in her hands, Toni coyly replies: “Interesting…”

And that’s not all, Maya has more news for one Islander. The clock is ticking and their time in the Villa could be over quicker than you can say señorita…

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.