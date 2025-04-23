Celebrity Big Brother 2025 final: is voting open for the ITV show? Full details

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 07:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Voting is already open for the final of Celebrity Big Brother 2025 👁
  • The Celebrity Big Brother final is just days away.
  • Six housemates will compete for the win in 2025.
  • But when does voting open for the ITV show?

It is hard to believe but the final of Celebrity Big Brother 2025 is just a couple of days away. The ITV show has locked in its line-up for the last few episodes after a brutal triple eviction.

Returning earlier in April, the iconic reality show is set to conclude after just a couple of weeks. The date has been set for the final - here’s all you need to know.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Your latest Screen Babble podcast: Adolescence, Snow White and The White Lotus

Viewers will choose between the remaining six celebrities and have to decide who they want to win. But when will voting open?

Who are the Celebrity Big Brother finalists?

ITV has certainly opted for a colourful look for the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2025. ITV has certainly opted for a colourful look for the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2025.
ITV has certainly opted for a colourful look for the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2025. | Initial TV/ ITV

ITV held a brutal triple eviction on Tuesday (April 22) night as a third of the housemates were sent packing. It caught the celebs off guard as they seemed to expect just one departure during the live episode.

Following the vote, the broadcaster announced that the six remaining stars have made it to the 2025 final. The full line-up includes:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • Chesney Hawkes
  • Chris Hughes
  • Danny Beard
  • Donna Preston
  • Jack P. Shepherd
  • JoJo Siwa

Donna, JoJo and Chesney are the only housemates not to have faced a public vote yet. While Jack has already survived two eviction votes.

When does voting for Celebrity Big Brother final open?

ITV has announced that as of Tuesday night - the voting for the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 final is now open. Viewers can vote up to five times and the vote will freeze in Friday’s Live Final.

Audiences can cast their votes via the Big Brother app and they are being asked to vote for the housemate they want to win Celebrity Big Brother. Use your five votes wisely.

See who is the current favourite to win CBB after the latest twist. Let me know who you want to win by email: [email protected].

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:BoostCelebrity Big BrotherITVTVITVX

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice