Junction 32 adds Lovisa to its fashion store line up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Junction 32, Yorkshire’s leading outlet shopping destination, has announced the arrival of international jewellery brand Lovisa at the centre.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having opened today, Lovisa is situated between Radley and Weird Fish in a popular location of the centre. The new opening is a welcome addition to Junction 32, complementing its expanding fashion offering, with Dune, Lucy & Yak and Flannel’s having opened in 2024.

What started as a vision for on-trend fashion jewellery at ready-to-wear prices, Lovisa fast became a fashion-forward brand that caters to everyone. Following its launch in 2010, Lovisa is now operating in over 45 countries across the globe, with more than 900 stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the opening of Lovisa, Suit Direct is delighted to showcase its newly refurbished store at Junction 32 this Spring. With a fresh and elevated new look, Suit Direct continues to offer its customers an extensive range of high-quality suits for every occasion.

Lovisa

Featuring warmer colours, more flexible kit and an enhanced fitting room experience, Suit Direct is delighted to welcome customers into store. For a personalised shopping experience, visitors can book their appointment

Darren Winter, Centre Manager at Junction 32 commented: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Lovisa to our line-up of brands as our fashion offering continues to grow. Through new store openings and existing store refits, we hope to entice new and existing customers through the door.”

A spokesperson from Lovisa commented: “We’re delighted to grow our presence in the North East of England with our new store at Junction 32. Lovisa is continuing to grow at pace and extending our reach across the UK is a priority for the brand’s development.”

For more information about Junction 32, visit: https://junction32.com