The Traitors Ireland is back for another week - but when will it be on?

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Traitors Ireland is back for another week.

Fans have been raving about the show.

But what time is it on and can you watch in the UK?

A new edition of The Traitors is set to continue this weekend. The Irish version has finally arrived and it has lived up to expectations so far.

Since debuting in the Netherlands, the Traitors has spawned versions around the world - including of course the UK one. A Celebrity edition is set to start on the BBC in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But if you are wanting to scratch that itch before next month, you might be wondering if you can watch The Traitors Ireland on this side of the Irish sea. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is The Traitors Ireland on TV?

The Traitors Ireland cast | RTE

Starting out last weekend, the show will be back today (September 7). There will be three episodes per week, it has been confirmed, airing at 9.35pm per night on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays.

What has the reaction been to The Traitors Ireland?

It seems like fans of The Traitors are eating well again with Extra.ie saying that the start ‘did not disappoint’. Filmed at Sloane Castle, it is hosted by Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can you watch the Traitors Ireland in the UK?

The show is being broadcast by RTE in its native Ireland and can be watched on RTE Player. However, the channel and on demand platform are not available outside of Ireland.

There has yet to be word of if the Irish version will also be available on BBC iPlayer, like other international editions. The Traitors US, New Zealand and Australia are available on the Beeb’s streaming service.

If you have a VPN, you could switch your IP location to Ireland and watch the latest episodes via RTE Player.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.