Set up by Simon and Amanda Mann after arranging a charity motorbike ride for the Get Beau to Sloan campaign, the Route 62 bikers are now planning another charity event at Zucchinis restaurant in Batley.

The family fun day will take place on Saturday, August 27 and will involve music, stalls, raffle, face painting, bouncy castle, hook a duck, teddy tombola, crafts, Take Ten info stall, food and drink and the opportunity to have your picture on a motorbike.

Batley Bulldogs’ rugby mascot will also be making an appearance along with Star Wars characters.

The Route 62 Bikers club outside Zucchinis in Batley.

Gary Smith, one of the Route 62 Bikers, said: “We started to look around at other charity events to get involved in and we got introduced to Take Ten.

“Take Ten told us about the increase in the hospitalisation of children due to suicide attempts - its quite frightening and has increased by 20 per cent from the norm.

“Take Ten also introduced us to a young gentleman that had attempted suicide himself, who was only 17.

“One of the outcomes was that Zucchinis, who heard about his story, has now offered the young gentleman an apprenticeship.

Gary Smith, one of the Route 62 Bikers.

“That's why we are doing the family fun day down at Zucchinis.

"We are trying to raise awareness of the Take Ten group and the issues that they are trying to solve.

"Zucchinis are contributing significantly to the family fun day by donating the car park, opening up the restaurant, helping to serve food and contributing anything they make from that.

"It's getting a lot of local businesses involved and raising that awareness, which is great.

"It's going to be an affordable fun day for families - the more people that come the merrier.”

A spokesperson from Zucchinis said: “It should be a fantastic day with lots of stalls, events, food, drink and hopefully sun.

“It’s always nice to be able to give something back to the community and providing the venue for such an occasion was a no-brainer, we’re really looking forward to it.”