England are in the final of the Women's Euro 2025 | Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

The Lionesses are in another Women’s Euro final.

England will face old rivals Spain in Basel.

But how can you watch the action at home?

To call England’s latest Euros campaign a rollercoaster ride would be severely underselling it. The Lionesses have taken the hard way to the final in Basel this weekend.

Sarina Wiegman’s side started off with a low after being beaten by France on the opening weekend of the group stages. They were left needing back-to-back wins against the Netherlands and Wales to claim a spot in the knockout stages.

The sharp end of the competition has proved to be even more dramatic - with the Lionesses winning both the quarter and semi-final after coming from behind. Fans must be wondering what other ups-and-downs the team has still left up their sleeves.

The Lionesses will face off against old rivals Spain in a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final. England were on the losing side that day - but a chance at redemption is now at hand.

But if you aren’t lucky enough to be attending the game in Switzerland, you will want to know how you can follow the action at home. Here’s all you need to know:

Is the Women’s 2025 Euros final free to watch?

Throughout the summer, the tournament has been broadcast by both BBC and ITV - at no extra cost for British viewers. It is not on any of the subscription services like Sky Sports or TNT.

It means that as long as you have a TV licence, you can watch the Euros 2025 final on free-to-air television.

Which channel is the Euro 2025 final on?

The tournament has been split between BBC and ITV since it began earlier in the summer. Every game in Switzerland has been broadcast live in the UK.

For the semi-final, England’s victory over Italy was exclusive to ITV - which is unlike what has happened in recent male tournaments. The final will be live on both ITV and BBC today (July 27).

It will also be live on both ITVX and BBC iPlayer, albeit ever so slightly behind terrestrial TV. So perhaps best to avoid social media if you are watching on either.

What time is the Women’s 2025 Euro final on TV?

ITV’s coverage is set to begin at 3.30pm, the broadcaster has confirmed. BBC’s broadcast will start slightly later at 3.40pm.

The match itself will kick-off at 5pm, so there will be plenty of time for build-up and analysis on both of the channels - whichever you decide to switch on.

Laura Woods will lead the coverage on ITV. She will be joined in the studio in Basel by Ian Wright, Emma Hayes and Karen Carney.

