Dewsbury boxing star Amaar Akbar lines up next fight as he aims to be more active

​Dewsbury professional boxer Amaar Akbar’s desire to be more active after overcoming an injury sees him back in action next month, only just over two months since his previous fight.

‘The Prodigy’ ​Akbar won his first bout of 2024 when he defeated Fernando Mosquera on points at the end of September on the ‘Nowhere To Hide’ bill in Sheffield.

It extended his unbeaten record as a professional to seven and the Dewsbury fighter is now keen to make it eight before the end of the year with his next contest set to take place at Sheffield’s Cannon Medical Arena on the ‘A Storm Is Coming’ line-up on Saturday, December 7.

It will be another show promoted by GBM with who Akbar signed a multi-fight contract earlier this year after deciding not to renew his deal with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions.

Dewsbury's Amaar Akbar is ready for action again in December.

It was the possibility of more fights in Yorkshire that persuaded the Dewsbury man to go with the up and coming GBM Sports and they are fulfilling that promise already.

Super lightweight Akbar, who runs his own Warrior Breed Boxing Club in Mirfield and has been training with the legendary Buddy McGirt as well as his father, Zahir, is pleased with his new promoters.

He said: “People ask me how’s it been and for me it’s been amazing. They’ve put a lot of time into me and it’s so early on.

"They promised me activity and I’m out straight away so I couldn’t be happier.”

On his return to action against Mosquera, Akbar explained: “I was rusty, but I kind of got into it after the first round.

"A win’s a win really and the guy didn’t come to fight. He felt my power early on and then he was just grabbing my legs and it was more like an MMA fight.

"It taught me how to be more patient in the ring and it was a valuable experience at this time of my career.

"The atmosphere was madness and a big shout out to everybody who came out. It was a good experience and hopefully they will turn out again for this next one.

"A big thank you to everyone who spends their hard earned money on my fights.

"I can start showcasing my actual skills now fight by fight. Inactivity kind of messed up the start of my career and I couldn’t show my full potential, but I’m back out again before the end of the year. I’ve been in the gym, I’m motivated and ready to go.”

Akbar sees this phase of his professional career as a new beginning after overcoming a hand injury that required an operation and forced him to go 10 months without a fight before the successful return against Mosquera.

His amateur career saw him become national champion twice and regional boxing champ six times. His pro career has already seen him fight on some big bills, including being on the undercard to the Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker bout in Manchester.