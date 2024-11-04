Teenage ​Batley gym boxing star Alice Pumphrey is a fully fledged world star now after being crowned champion in the World U19 Championships.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Alice, who trains at The Purge Academy gym, is already a three-times European champion, but has now gone a step further with a series of fantastic displays in the first-ever Real World Boxing U19 Championships in Colorado, USA.

After impressing on the way to the 51kg final the England Boxing star defeated formidable Indian Nisha Nisha on points after winning all three rounds of the contest with her usual aggressive pressure approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It made her world champion and Alice was part of a hugely successful England team that brought back nine gold medals and three bronze from the championships.

Alice Pumphrey triumphed at the World U19 Boxing Championships.

On the way to the final Alice beat Germany’s Assia El Fachtali in the semis with a first round stoppage.

Leaving nothing to chance, she overwhelmed her opponent with powerful combinations, forcing two counts before the referee stopped the contest at the end of the first round.

In the quarter-finals, Switzerland’s Angela De Felice provided the opposition and stinging body shots and lead uppercuts helped the Purge boxer to a unanimous points verdict that guaranteed her a medal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alice earned her chance to take on the world’s best young boxers through her exploits at national and European level plus a rigorous selection training camp which took place at Tamworth Boxing Club at the end of August.

Purge Academy boxing star Alice Pumphrey is now a world champion.

She has won the European Championships for her age groups three times and is a three-times National Champion and twice British Champion as well as being voted British Boxing Awards’ young boxer of the year.

At just 16 years old Alice made history as the first female boxer from England to win gold in the European school, juniors, and youth divisions.

Now she can call herself world champion and has thanked all those who have helped her achieve this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an Instagram post she said: “Wouldn't be possible with out the two best coaches Mo Amin Patel and Haroon Arif. Thank you for everything you've done for me, the Purge team is coming for everything.

"Big thank you to my dad who dedicated his life to make sure I become world champion. Thank you uncle Phil for coming out to support me. Thank you to my family, friends, fans for supporting and watching me on the journey to the top.

"Thank you to all my sponsors Empire Protape, Empire Fight Store and My Pasoori.

"This is only the beginning I can't wait for what's next.”