There was complete silence from the crowd close to Parliament Square, as the State Gun Carriage carrying the Queen’s coffin slowly moved past.

The crowd, momentarily still and with phones held aloft to capture the moment, was around 10-people thick in places, as tens of thousands thronged the streets to say goodbye to the monarch.

A moment of silence was held on The Mall.

Security guards asked members of the public and media to stop talking at 10.55am.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, is carried into Westminster Abbey during State Funeral. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.

The Queen’s coffin has arrived at Westminster Abbey and has been carried inside by the bearer party of Grenadier Guards ahead of the state funeral service.

The short procession from Westminster Hall, to the sound of bagpipes and with Big Ben tolling, took around eight minutes.