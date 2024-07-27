Spen Court Care Home staff organised for popular duo Anne and Christine to attend a local dance performance due to their love of music and to realise a dance hall dream.

Staff at a Heckmondwike care home have made two dance-loving residents’ dreams come true.

Spen Court Care Home staff organised for popular duo Anne and Christine, who have lived at the Railway Street setting for a number of years, to attend a local dance performance due to their love of music and to realise a dance hall dream.

Staff, led by activities assistant Mona, supported both Anne and Christine to the home’s local dance studio, Sarah Taylor Dance Studios in Batley to watch a special performance by the group’s pupils.

Anne said after the surprise: “I was on the verge of tears. It is such an amazing feeling to know that we get to watch these young people do what we loved doing.”

Paula Pearson, general manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Spen Court.

“It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ dreams come true. It was wonderful to see how happy Anne and Christine were – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.

“Thank you to the dance studio for donating us the tickets to attend the event.”