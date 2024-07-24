Take a look at these photos from the start of the 2024 Jo Cox Way bike ride from Cleckheaton to London.

Into its ninth year, the Jo Cox Way, aims to keep the former Batley and Spen MPs legacy alive by promoting community spirit, togetherness and the power of sport, while also supporting causes that were important to her.

Of the 85 cyclists who gathered at Princess Mary Athletic Stadium in Cleckheaton this morning (Wednesday) to embark on the 293-mile challenge, 43 were women - the first time the event has seen more females than men.

“It is very historic,” said founder Sarfraz Mian BEM. “It’s an ambition we have had because it was a philosophy Jo had for parliament.

“Our aspiration has been to increase the number of females who participate. It is a resounding success from that point of view.”

Patricia England, 66, who lives in Mirfield, is one the of the 43 women taking part. And for the very time as well.

Asked if she knew what she had signed up for, she responded: “Not a clue! Life is full of adventures and you have just got to go for it sometimes.

“But it is for a fantastic cause which keeps Jo’s memory and legacy alive. She was all about bringing communities together and that is really important.”

Fellow Mirfield resident Karen Goddard, 63, has been involved in the event - either cycling or supporting riders in the accompanying vans - since 2019 after losing her husband and father.

“I wanted something to focus on and something to look forward to and to meet people,” she said. “It was an excellent opportunity and a new focus. I have made friends. We go on holidays together now.

“So the purpose of the original ride has served that function. I have got a whole new life and community out of joining this ride.”

Like Patricia, Louise Alder, from Cleckheaton, is taking part in the Jo Cox Way for the first time.

Ahead of the journey, she revealed: “It’s quite emotional getting to the start after all the training. I am fairly experienced but I’ve never cycled from Yorkshire to London. Five days in the saddle is a bit daunting but a privilege.

“What comes over so well is that it is such a united team. It is a diverse group with different ages and backgrounds. It is a really special event.”

Some riders have travelled a lot further to participate in the popular event, including professor Scarlett McNally, a consultant orthopaedic surgeon in Eastbourne, who has the ambition to get “the nation healthier.”

She said: “We need people in their 50s and 60s to keep moving. It’s about getting up and doing something. That’s important. Plan it into the week or it doesn’t happen. It’s supposed to be 150 minutes a week and it does reduce the risk of dementia 30 per cent. Physical inactivity is in the top five causes of ill health.

“It’s about getting people to realise you can do it. The message is just do something. Find your thing and do that and do it a little bit more. It’s much safer than not doing it.”

After gathering at the start line to prepare for three circuits of the stadium’s track before heading off on day one of five, the cyclists were given their departing orders by the Mayor of Kirklees, coun Nosheen Dad.

“It’s absolutely brilliant,” she said. “It is a true example of who and what Jo was. She touched so many lives. It’s got bigger each year and it is testament to who Jo was as an individual.

“It’s sad that we have to remember her in this way because we have lost such a gem of an individual but her legacy continues through the various events such as this one today. It is really heartwarming and I’m really pleased that I am here today.

“I just want to wish everyone the best of luck with the ride.”

Jo’s sister, Kim Leadbeater, the newly elected MP for Spen Valley, unlike in previous years, was unable to be at the start of the event, which ends in London on Sunday, July 28, due to Sir Keir Starmer’s first Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Kim said

“Wishing the very best of luck to the cyclists who have set off from West Yorkshire this morning on the ninth Jo Cox Way bike ride travelling 280 miles down to London celebrating all that we have in common through the power of cycling.”

The Prime Minister responded by saying:

“Of course I will wish them good luck. I admire them, I’m not sure I envy them. But it is a brilliant cause and the whole house I think misses our dear friend Jo but I know that she will have been incredibly proud to have seen this government in place and would have played a big part in it.

“I’d like to welcome my honourable friend back to her place and I know that she will continue in Jo’s spirit with the same dedication and determination.

“Her parents, and Jo's parents, are in the gallery today to see this first PMQs. We will always have more in common than that which divides us.”

The ride raises money for The Jo Cox Foundation, a charity that makes change on issues that Jo was passionate about. The 2024 ride, so far, has raised £12,329.

Take a look at these photos from the start of the 2024 Jo Cox Way bike ride from Cleckheaton to London.

