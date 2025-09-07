The second episode of series two of Education Yorkshire will be aired at 8pm, on Sunday, September 7, on Channel 4. Photo credit: Tom Martin / Channel 4

The brand new series of Education Yorkshire continues on Channel 4 later this evening (Sunday).

The much-loved programme, which follows life at Thornhill Community Academy in Dewsbury, returned to our screens last Sunday - more than a decade on from its previous award-winning outing.

The first episode of the second series focused on two Year 8 pupils - old-head-on-young-shoulders Amy, who had recently been diagnosed with Tourette syndrome and was kindly helped by student manager Mr Wilson, and cheeky Riley, whose disruptive behaviour was excellently dealt with by assistant headteacher Mrs Delaney-Hudson.

What can we expect in episode two?

A synopsis reads: “The pressure of secondary school starts to get real for Year 10 Casey, who is dyslexic, a condition that has left her feeling insecure, self-conscious and different.

“Staff discuss how AI is affecting the school more widely and how they must adapt to this ever-changing, very modern challenge, and a primary teacher is hired to help students with low literacy.”

The second episode of series two of Education Yorkshire will be aired at 8pm, on Sunday, September 7, on Channel 4.