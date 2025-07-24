Incommunities’ doorstep campaign ‘The Big Conversation’ a huge success

Housing provider Incommunities has staged its biggest-ever doorstep campaign with hundreds of staff knocking on doors across Bradford to hear directly from thousands of residents.

Earlier this month, a total of 305 Incommunities staff spent a day speaking to residents – all in aid of the ‘The Big Conversation’.

Teams visited Holme Wood and Bierley, Ravenscliffe and Greengates, Keighley, Fagley, and Great Horton and Bankfoot, to find out what matters most to people about their neighbourhood.

Incommunities organised The Big Conversation in direct response to customer feedback about the housing provider’s visibility in neighbourhoods.

On the day, staff knocked on 3,883 customer doors and received 1,450 responses to the survey, with further responses received via calling cards since the event.

With 160 general enquiries raised on the day from residents spoken to, all of which have been followed up.

Amanda Rayner from Holme Wood was one of the residents Incommunities staff spoke to on the day.

Giving feedback on the neighbourhood where she lives, Amanda said: “it’s a very friendly area. People know each other and everyone's friends, and neighbours help you out if need be.”

When asked what would improve the area, Amanda said: “It would be good to have something to try and keep the teenagers occupied and do more stuff for the young kids.”

Reflecting on The Big Conversation, Amanda added: “I really enjoyed the visit from Incommunities, it was great to see them out and about in Holme Wood.”

Janey Carey, Executive Director of Customer and Communities at Incommunities, was out on the day.

She said: “It was a brilliant day. Going out, talking to our customers, and hearing their thoughts about their neighbourhoods firsthand was really valuable.

“I’m so pleased that we were able to visit more than 3,000 residents and we've already acted on a large number of the enquiries from the day. We are also going through all the feedback to help us shape future decisions that impact our residents and their neighbourhoods.

“It was great to see so many Incommunities staff from all areas of the organisation come together for a common objective - giving our customers and communities a real voice. We want to keep building trust in our communities, and we've already planned a series of walkabouts over the next three months.”

Sam Galloway, New Business Project Officer at Incommunities, was one of the Incommunities’ team that visited residents on the day.

He said: “I loved taking part in the Big Conversation. It was something totally different from my normal day job in the Development team, as I don’t normally have any contact with our customers.

“It was great to get out in the community and listen to what our customers had to say about their neighbourhoods.”

Following the success of The Big Conversation, Incommunities is also holding estate walkabouts across the Bradford district:

31st July 2025, 9.30am: Odsal - corner of Croft House Close and Croft House Road, Bradford, BD6 1UG

20th August 2025, 9.30am: Ravenscliffe - corner of Hallwood Green and Roundwood Avenue, Bradford, BD10 0HZ

3rd September 2025, 10am: White Abbey - car park, Gracechurch Street, Bradford, BD8 7RH

9th September 2025, 1pm: Keighley - outside Long Lee Methodist Church, Long Lee Lane, Keighley, BD21 4TS

9th September 2025, 10am: Keighley - Scout Hut, Holme Mill Lane, Keighley, BD22 6BL

1st October 2025, 9.30am: The Acre, Wyke, Bradford, BD12 8DX

These walkabouts will provide residents with the opportunity to speak directly with their Neighbourhood Housing Officer about any specific issues in their estate.