New opening: Yorkshire-only sourced produce and handmade giftware shop coming to Mirfield high street

By Adam Cheshire
Published 8th Oct 2024, 06:00 GMT
Yorkshire Makers, a new handmade giftware shop - whose products are solely sourced from Yorkshire - is set to open in Mirfield on Saturday, October 12.
Yorkshire Makers, a new handmade giftware shop - whose products are solely sourced from Yorkshire - is set to open in Mirfield on Saturday, October 12.
A new handmade giftware shop - whose products are solely sourced from Yorkshire - is set to open in Mirfield.

Yorkshire Makers, based on Huddersfield Road, will open its doors to customers on Saturday, October 12.

The shop, run by co-directors Dan Smith and Katie Armstrong, will allow local makers - including, cardmakers, candlemakers, soapmakers, toymakers and artists - to rent shelf space and sell their products.

Dan said: “There is a brief that they have to be within a Yorkshire postcode so it is purely Yorkshire-made products which are in this shop and there is nothing outside of that.

“The products are all very unique. They are not on the high street and they are not on Amazon. We have, so far, about 40 different makers within the shop.

“It’s a trend. There are more shops cropping up of a similar style but there’s nothing like this in Mirfield. This is the only place in Mirfield where you will get completely handmade Yorkshire-made produce.”

The grand opening of Yorkshire Makers is on Saturday, October 12, at 10am, with the ribbon being cut by the first honorary freeman of Mirfield, Tim Wood.

