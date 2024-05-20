Disco dance the night away at Dewsbury Town Hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The legendary Discos for Grown Ups are taking the country by storm and we're thrilled that they're bringing a feel-good night of glitter, glam and boogying the night away to our dancefloor at Dewsbury Town Hall!

We're offering ten pairs of free tickets in our Facebook give-away, enter today! Facebook give-away

You could enjoy a fun and feel-good night of dancing to the best 70's disco, 80's pop and 90's dance floor classics with an amazing light and laser show, glitter ball dancers, plus free glow sticks and retro sweets for all! Get your glam outfit looked out for the event on Saturday 8th June, from 7pm-11.30pm.

Discos for Grown Ups at Dewsbury Town Hall

Limited early bird tickets and VIP ticket packages available: VIP ticket package includes disco goodie-bag, priority early entrance, balcony access and VIP wristband for 20% off all merchandise.