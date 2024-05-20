Disco dance the night away at Dewsbury Town Hall
You could enjoy a fun and feel-good night of dancing to the best 70's disco, 80's pop and 90's dance floor classics with an amazing light and laser show, glitter ball dancers, plus free glow sticks and retro sweets for all! Get your glam outfit looked out for the event on Saturday 8th June, from 7pm-11.30pm.
Limited early bird tickets and VIP ticket packages available: VIP ticket package includes disco goodie-bag, priority early entrance, balcony access and VIP wristband for 20% off all merchandise.
Food and drink packages are available to pre-order when buying your ticket. Burger in a bun, veggie burger in a bun, potato wedges and sweet treats will also be available to buy on the night. The bar will be open throughout the evening serving a wide selection of wines, spirits, beers and soft drinks.