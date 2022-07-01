Dewsbury Celtic get some girl power with new junior team ready for next season

The club will be running an U12s girls team for the first time in the 2023 season with the popularity of women’s RL very definitely on the rise.

Celtic’s Tom Regan explained: “We have a few reasons for setting up this new team, we are an inclusive club and want all those who want to be involved in rugby to be involved.

“The women’s/girls’ game is one of the fasting growing games in the country and we have a number of talented girls at the club coming through the mixed age groups. We want to see them progress and develop within the club.

Dewsbury Celtic U8s girls who were the first all-girl team to be fielded by the club at that age group.

“With this in mind we had a milestone event in our U8s game last weekend when we fielded an all girls team for the first time.

“The girls all enjoyed it, with lots of tackles, tries and most importantly fun had by all the girls taking part.”

The new U12s girls team for next year has already started training with sessions held at Crow Nest Park on Mondays at 5.30pm.

Celtic also have male teams at U16s who will form the U18s next season, plus U15s, U13s and mixed teams at U11s, U10s, U8s and Leprechauns, ages 3-5.