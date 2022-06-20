Thornhill Trojans fade after competitive first half against Rochdale Mayfield

There was no doubting Mayfield's dominance in this game, particularly the second half. They were simply too fit for the Trojans and had a far superior will to win.

The Trojans lacked three key players in Joel Gibson, Liam Morley and Casey Johnson so to take anything from this game was always going to be a big ask.

However, full back Ryan Mitchell stood strong with some fine last ditch cover tackles. There were also strong showings from man of the match Dom Flanagan and Ben Kendal.

The first half was a good contest with Thornhill still looking to be in with a chance at the break.

Mayfield opened the scoring with a well taken try from winger Finn Stewart. He collected the ball and broke away to score by the posts. Cole Connolly converted.

Rochdale continued to test Thornhill and broke down the middle of the field. A brave tackle from Ryan Mitchell appeared to have stopped the move, but the ball was worked out to the wing. An overlap emerged and Kyle Marvin went over for an unconverted try.

Another Mayfield break was thwarted when Mitchell forced an attacking player into touch.

Thornhill finally made an impression of their own on the game when Will Gledhill broke away on a searching run. This was an enterprising run which created enough space to cross for a great try and the goal was missed.

Another attack from the Trojans looked promising, but winger Adam Allerton was forced over the corner flag and into touch.

Right on half-time Mayfield scored a try through Lewis Butterworth when he latched onto a pass and stepped his way around a couple of Thornhill defenders. Despite having support Butterworth went alone to score an unconverted try. The conversion attempt bounced off the post.

The try was a real body blow for the Trojans coming right on the break. However, at the half time interval the Trojans were still optimistic about taking something from this game.

This optimism gradually evaporated as the half wore on. From a penalty decision against Thornhill for a high tackle, Connolly forced his way over for a try to the side of the posts and converted his own try.

From the restart Mayfield broke Thornhill down to score another. A passing move ended with Butterworth sprinting for a try between the posts. Connolly converted.

Rochdale continued their dominance when an offload found Declan Sheridan and he nipped over for a try from close range. Connolly converted once more.

James McDaid then forced his way over for a try in the corner. The goal was missed, but by now Thornhill were a beaten side.

A late flurry from the Trojans gave those supporters who had not left early something to cheer about. Matthew Tebb sold a dummy to create an opening and go over for a try and George Woodcock converted.

In the last action of the game Nicholas Hargreaves burrowed under a pile of bodies to score another unconverted try. The referee immediately blew for full time to confirm the victory for the visitors.

Match sponsor was Richard Oxley.

Thornhill: 1 Ryan Mitchell, 5 Adam Allerton, 3 Will Gledhill, 4 George Woodcock 19, Sam Ratcliffe 6, Luke Haigh, 7 Bailey Lee, 8 Lee Smith 9 Matthew Tebb, 10 Ben Kendall, 11 Jake Hickling, 12 James Flanagan, 20 Dom Flanagan. Subs: 14 Scott Carter, 22 Luke Carter, 21 Danny Ratcliffe (not used), 17 Anthony Harris.

Thornhill Trojans' Yorkshire Men's League Division Four team suffered s 70-0 defeat to Stanley Rangers.