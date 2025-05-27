A weekly list of applications for planning permission received or updated by Kirklees Council the week ending May 25.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following applications relate to properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike, Liversedge and Mirfield.

Dewsbury Celtic ARLFC: Erection of extension at basement level. Irish National Club, High Street, Westtown, Dewsbury, WF13 2QG.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S Bi Gulzar: Erection of two-storey front extension. 105-107, Upper Road, Dewsbury, WF13 2DH.

A Mohamed: Erection of two-storey front and side extension. 15, Dickinson Gardens, Eightlands, Dewsbury, WF13 2TT.

FC Property LTD: Alterations to convert two apartments into one 12 Bedroom HMO. Hillcrest, Hill Crest Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9NX.

R Aftab: Erection of detached dwelling (within a conservation area). Adjacent 287, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4JP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr and Mrs Robinson: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 7, Roundhill Green, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4TH.

Cash Access UK Ltd: Installation of rear external condenser and louvers, internal and external alterations. 77, Commercial Street, Batley, WF17 5EF.

S Aasim: Alterations to basement to form one flat, removal of garage to form parking space (within a conservation area). 41, Soothill Lane, Soothill, Batley, WF17 6NJ.

S H Shah: Erection of single-storey extension to side. 11, St John Parade, Westtown, Dewsbury, WF13 2QN.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S Akhtar: Erection of warehouse (B2/B8). lLand at Union Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 0HL.

A Rawlinson: Erection of first-floor side extension with balcony to front elevation and associated alterations. 104, Commonside, Roberttown, Liversedge, WF15 7LW.

Pennine Canoe Club: Removal of condition 6 (parking area materials) on previous permission 2023/93783 for use of land for siting of five storage containers, erection of drying room, recreational space and associated car parking. Battyeford Playing Fields, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 0EE.

Pennine Canoe Club: Non-material amendment to previous permission 2023/93783 for use of land for siting of five storage containers, erection of drying room, recreational space and associated car parking. Battyeford Playing Fields, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 0EE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S Hussain: Erection of single storey rear extension. 14, Harefield Drive, Birstall, Batley, WF17 0PQ.

A Jawad: Change of use of first floor from commercial, business and service to two dwellings. 64, Market Place, Market Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 0HX.

S Nicholson: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 6 (Biodiversity Enhancement and Management Plan), 9 (Arboricultural Method Statement), 10 (Site Layout) and 11 (Waste Storage and Collection Points) of previous permission 2021/91793 for alterations to convert existing building to two dwellings and erection of detached dwelling with associated external works. Soothill Manor, 294, Soothill Lane, Soothill, Batley, WF17 6EU.

Northern Powergrid (Yorkshire) Ltd: Overhead Line application for replacement of the existing open wire conductors in favour of an Aerial Bunched Conductor. Woodbottom, Mirfield, WF14 8HG.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirklees Council: Non-material amendment to previous permission 2022/92308 for temporary siting of Dewsbury market. Foundry Street/Market Place/Longcauseway/Town Hall Way, Dewsbury, WF12 8EN.

Campbell Homes Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 7 (Validation Report) and 9 (Materials) of previous permission 2020/92681 for erection of 7 dwellings. Land Opposite 33, Sackville Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3BX.

The planning applications can be viewed in full by searching the property address into the council’s online planning portal.