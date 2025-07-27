Planning permission: Kirklees Council approves plans to extend social club building in Dewsbury

By Catherine Gannon
Published 27th Jul 2025, 19:00 BST
Plans to extend a social club in Dewsbury have been approved.

An application to build an extension at Dewsbury’s Irish National Club was granted conditional full permission by Kirklees Council on July 16.

The applicant – Dewsbury Celtic ARLFC – successfully sought permission to create an additional three changing rooms at the club, which is located on High Street.

The existing building has a single-storey appearance from Park Parade, however, a lower level is visible from High Street, which is where the extension will be built at basement level.

Plans to build an extension onto the club's building have been approved. Picture: Googleplaceholder image
Plans to build an extension onto the club's building have been approved. Picture: Google

The planning officer’s decision report said of the extension: “This modest yet functional improvement would support the ongoing operation of the Club as a social, recreational, and cultural hub for the local community.

“By improving the quality and range of facilities available, the proposal would help to sustain and broaden the Club’s community offer, ensuring it remains fit for purpose and accessible to a wide range of users.”

