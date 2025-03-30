Planning permission: Kirklees Council approves housing development to be built next to school in Batley
The council granted Section 106 full permission to the application – submitted by Hall Road Eccleshill Ltd – to build 19 houses on the empty brownfield site on Healey Lane, next to Healey Junior, Infant and Nursery School.
An assessment of the proposal said the development would be within the affordable housing category, and would consist of eight two-bedroom properties and 11 three-bedroom properties.
A description of the proposal said the properties would be arranged in blocks of two and three houses, each of “simple design with flat front and rear elevations and symmetrical double-pitched roofs.”
A public consultation was held between June 28 and August 29 last year, from which one objection was received.
In the conclusion of the officer report, it said: “It is considered that the development makes efficient use of land and that subject to conditions it would enhance the appearance of the townscape, conserve residential amenity, and guarantee safe access to the highway network and the future safety of other highway users.
“It would not result in the loss of high value habitat, and also subject to conditions would ensure that future residents would not be subject to significant risks from pollution, ground contamination or instability.”
The officer report also said that as part of the Section 106 agreement, the applicant would fund some traffic calming measures, including three round-topped humps between the school and the junction with West Park Road.
More information about the application can be found on the Kirklees Council planning portal by quoting the application number: 2024/62/91760/E
