Which roads are closing for works in Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton, Mirfield and Gomersal: Upcoming road closures and diversions starting in July
West Lane
West Lane in Gomersal, Cleckheaton will be closed to traffic from Thursday, July 24 to Friday, July 25.
Alternative routes will be available via Latham Lane, Cliffe Lane, Woodlands Road, Spen Lane, Oxford Road.
Whitcliffe Road
Whitcliffe Road will be closed from its junction with Turnsteads Avenue to its junction with Mount Street for more than nine weeks from Monday July 21 to Friday September 26.
Holdsworth Street, Grange Road, Bramhope Road, Kenmore Road, Westcliffe Road and South Parade will also be closed at their junctions with Whitcliffe Road.
Turnsteads Crescent and Turnsteads Avenue
Turnsteads Crescent in Gomersal will be closed from property number 11 to its junction with Turnsteads Avenue, and Turnsteads Avenue will be closed from its junction with Turnsteads Crescent to its junction with Whitcliffe Road.
This will be in place for more than five weeks from Monday, July 21 to Friday, August 29.
Alternative routes will be available: for the Turnsteads Crescent closure via Turnsteads Crescent, Turnsteads Drive, Whitechapel Road, Turnsteads Avenue and vice versa; and for the Turnsteads Avenue closure via Turnsteads Avenue, Whitechapel Road, Scholes Lane, Halifax Road, Moorside, Moorbottom, Westgate, Market Street, Bradford Road, Whitcliffe Road and vice versa.
Sackville Street
Sackville Street in Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury will be closed from property numbers 23 to 33, from Monday, July 21 to Friday, July 25.
Alternative routes will be available via Sackville Street, Red Laithes Lane, Broomer Street, North Road, Sackville Street and vice versa.
Cheviot Way
Cheviot Way in Mirfield will be closed from property numbers 29 to 33A, on Monday, July 21 from 9.30am to 1.30pm.
There are no diversions available.
Fixby Lane
Fixby Lane in Whitely, Dewsbury, will be closed from either side of Pendle Hill Grange from Wednesday, August 6, to Friday, August 8.
Alternative routes are available via Falhouse Lane, Clough Lane, Tanhouse Lane, Liley Lane, Back Lane, Fixby Lane and vice versa.
Falhouse Lane
Falhouse Lane in Whitely, Dewsbury, will be closed from outside property number three to outside Quarry House, from Monday, August 4, to Wednesday, August 6.
Alternative routes will be available via Falhouse Lane, Clough Lane, Tanhouse Lane, Liley Lane, Back Lane, Fixby Lane and vice versa.
Cross Street
Cross Street in Batley will be closed from its junction with Commercial Street to Wards Hill on Wednesday, August 6 from 8am to 6pm.
Alternative routes will be available via Wellington Street and Commercial Street.
Jack Lane
Jack Lane in Batley will be closed from its junction with Saville Street to its junction with Peter Hill, for more than 14 weeks from 7am Monday, August 4, to 5pm Friday, November 14.
Alternative routes will be available via: Commonside, Wood Lane, Mill Lane, Rouse Mill Lane, Bradford Road, Jack Lane; and Commonside, Crackenedge Lane, Greaves Road, Bradford Road, Jack Lane.
All roads listed above will remain open to pedestrians throughout the closures.
