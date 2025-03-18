Rail passengers are being encouraged to check before they travel as Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) engineers complete a series of works across eight consecutive weekends between Dewsbury and Mossley.

Rail passengers are being encouraged to check before they travel as Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) engineers complete a series of works across eight consecutive weekends between Dewsbury and Mossley.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The works start on Saturday, March 29, with trains that run through Huddersfield being impacted each weekend until May 17 and 18.

Weekday services will run as normal, except for Monday, April 21, when TRU engineers complete work at Mirfield station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passengers will be kept on the move via diversionary routes and rail replacement buses, with further information available at nationalrail.co.uk.

The work forms part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU), the multi-billion-pound railway programme between Manchester, Huddersfield, Mirfield, Dewsbury, Batley, Leeds and York.

Gareth Hope, sponsor for TRU, said: “This series of work will impact services across several weekends, so we’d like to remind customers to plan their journeys in advance.

“This is a key period for the programme which will take us closer to significant upgrades, particularly in Mirfield, as work ramps up across the wider TRU route to deliver faster, cleaner services on a greener, more reliable railway.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Nutton, Major Projects and TRU Director at TransPennine Express, added:

“The investment put into the stations and infrastructure between Stalybridge and Dewsbury will not only improve the railway of today, but will continue the vital journey of the Transpennine Route Upgrade that will bring greener, faster, and more reliable trains to rail customers in the North.

“During those eight weekends, there will be changes to the services on our North Route. Customers will be able to make journeys using the amended timetable, including train services over diversionary routes - connecting across the region - and rail replacement buses in some localised sections.

“We urge customers to check before they travel across the Pennines on these weekends. For those who are planning to travel, we’ll have extra colleagues on hand at key stations to help get people to their destination.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During this period, the TRU team will take to the Huddersfield area to carry out tunnel repairs and install overhead line equipment (OLE) foundations. Strengthening work will also be completed on Huddersfield viaduct, whilst the ongoing roof canopy restoration continues at the station.

Nearby in Deighton, work is being carried out on Whitacre Street bridge so it can be replaced with a new structure in the future. This will enable new track and OLE installation through the area, unlocking faster, cleaner journeys.

From Saturday, April 19 to Monday, April 21, the upgrade of Mirfield station will edge closer to completion. Construction of a new platform will continue, enabling longer trains with more seats to run, whilst work on a new station entrance and track upgrades through the area will also be completed.

Track renewal work will also be completed over Saddleworth viaduct in Oldham