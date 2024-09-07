These major Kirklees road projects have been put on back burner because of lack of cash

Several major Kirklees transport schemes have been put on hold due to financial pressures.

The status of Kirklees’ major transport capital schemes is set out in a report to next week’s cabinet meeting.

While several of the schemes are getting ready to begin or are already in progress, such as new walking and cycling links in and around Dewsbury town centre, others have had to be “pipelined”.

The report defines pipelined as “not being progressed to delivery at this time” and explains: “At West Yorkshire level, these funding programmes have required regular review given their scale and the impact of inflation. These reviews ensure the projects remain affordable within a given funding pot.

Dewsbury Town Hall

“Often projects extend their initial indicative funding allocation which can result in other projects needing to be deprioritised or paused. These deprioritised or paused projects are intended to form part of a future pipeline of projects that will be considered when additional funding becomes available.”

Kirklees Council’s “ambitious programme” of transport and active travel investments are “overwhelmingly” funded through external sources via the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA).

Below is a roundup of all the projects that have been pipelined.

Mirfield to Dewsbury to Leeds (M2D2L)

One such scheme is the M2D2L which spans the area from west Mirfield through to Ravensthorpe and Dewsbury town centre, continuing northwards through Shawcross and Tingley on the A653 Leeds Road through Beeston (Ring Road / Dewsbury Road) into South Leeds.

The scheme aims to resolve multiple transport issues along the corridor and features new cycle tracks, new pedestrian crossings and footway improvements, bus lanes, upgraded bus stops and junctions, and other highway space adjustments.

An update given on the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s (WYCA) website last year explained that the cost of the entire scheme was projected to be £13m, with £12.5m initially ring-fenced through the West Yorkshire Plus Transport Fund. However, funding was cut due to the economic climate, namely inflationary pressures.

As a result, the scheme won’t move to delivery until further funding arises.

A629 Wakefield Road Sustainable Transport Corridor

This project covers a two-mile stretch from Shorehead Roundabout to Waterloo Junction which “struggles to cope” with congestion at peak times and traffic demands, according to WYCA.

The aim is to improve public transport and active travel provision along the route, with new and upgraded crossings, widened footways, and segregated cycleways that would make it safer and easier to walk and cycle.

However, once the Outline Business Case is submitted for this scheme which is expected this winter, it will also be pipelined until more cash can be found.

A641 Bradford to Calderdale to Kirklees

This A641 improvement scheme covers eight miles and is led by Calderdale Council. It would deliver walking and cycling improvements on and off road between Huddersfield town centre and the Calderdale boundary, and similar schemes within Calderdale and Bradford.

The report explains that the Kirklees and Bradford elements will now be shelved due to the delivery costs exceeding the budget.

A62-A644 Bus Enhancements

A scheme to improve public transport infrastructure from Leeds Road to the A644 junction has also been postponed.

The report says: “…it is not feasible to deliver meaningful improvements within the existing highway boundaries.

“A Strategic Outline Business Case was submitted July 2024 but will be pipelined, pending further consideration of the need and justification for a more comprehensive scheme.”