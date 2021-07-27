New images show how Dewsbury Bus Station could look after £19m upgrade

An artist’s impression of the proposed concourse at Dewsbury Bus Station

The 26-year-old bus station is earmarked for 12 months of refurbishment costing £19.6m with building work set to get underway in late 2022.

Cash has been allocated by owner/operator West Yorkshire Combined Authority as part of a whopping £177m targeted towards new sustainable travel schemes across the region.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) is a group of leading councillors and officers from West Yorkshire councils, plus York, that works on major infrastructure projects.

An artist’s impression of an interior corridor between Aldams Road and South Street passenger entrances, with glazed atrium roof and improved retail area

It has now launched a seven-week engagement exercise that gives residents an opportunity to comment on the proposed transformation of the station building and its surroundings including an improved interior, better accessibility and upgraded public entrances and exits.

A separate consultation is planned for later in the autumn on associated improvements to the town centre and the ring road.

The bus station proposals aim to:

Transform passenger facilities and enhance customer experience.

An aerial view, drawn by an artist, of how an improved Dewsbury Bus Station might look after its £19m refurbishment

Improve accessibility and safety for all bus station users.

Upgrade retail experience at the bus station.

Help regenerate Dewsbury town centre and make it easier for people to travel between the town centre and the station.

Boost walking and cycling access to make these forms of transport more attractive.

An artist’s impression of the proposed western entrance from Aldams Road to Dewsbury Bus Station

Make the bus station more energy efficient.

The bus station upgrade is being funded through £317m given to the Leeds City Region after it bid for money from the Department for Transport’s "Transforming Cities Fund".

The cash is given by the Government directly and is ring-fenced, which means it cannot be used for other activities.