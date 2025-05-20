Car parking charges are going up in Kirklees once more, despite previous price hikes causing controversy.

Back in April 2024, Kirklees Council rolled out the first lot of cost increases, with all day parking fees upped from £4 to £6.50. This marked the first time fees had been raised by the council for 15 years, with charges uplifted by the rate of inflation, backdated to 2009.

In January, charges were brought in at 15 previously-free car parks with 25 or more spaces, though the first two hours in these locations are free.

The changes to parking fees caused anger and frustration, with more than 5,000 people petitioning against increases in Kirklees’ towns and villages.

The new parking charges come into force from Monday, June 9.

Now, price increases are on the way across the borough, excluding the 15 car parks that were hit with new fees at the start of this year.

In 2024, cabinet agreed that charges would be put up annually in line with the rate of inflation.

Under the new model, which will come into force from Monday, June 9, charges will once again be raised, with the new price of all day parking standing at £6.70.

Short-stay, on-street parking, which is charged per 45 minutes, will be going up from £1.60 to £1.65, and from £3.30 to £3.40 for stays of 90 minutes. This is the case at many town centre locations like Byram Street, Cross Church Street and Northumberland Street in Huddersfield.

Car parking billed by the hour is set for a 5p an hour rise, like at Huddersfield’s Civic Centre which will go from £1.50 an hour to £1.55.

Coun Munir Ahmed, cabinet member for environment and highways, said: “Two-hour free parking in the 16 car parks where charging was introduced earlier this year will remain. Prices for additional time will also be frozen in those car parks for the next year.

“For the remaining Kirklees Council car parks where charges apply, prices will rise in line with inflation as agreed within the council’s annual budget.

“We know that local residents and businesses value the two hours of free parking, so we will continue to make that offer at all car parks where charges were introduced at the start of the year.”