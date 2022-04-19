Kirklees road closures: 12 roads to avoid across the district this week

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M606 until 6am June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, Lane closures for inspections.

Drivers in and around Kirklees will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

• A58 until 6am March 31 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 30, carriageway closure with 24/7 lane three closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via national highways network and local authority network.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M606, from 8pm April 19 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 26 to junction 27, Lane closures for technology works.

• M62, from 8pm April 19 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm April 19 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 27 to junction 26, Lane closures for technology works.

• A58, from 8pm April 20 to 6am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 roundabout, junction 26, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M606, from 8pm April 22 to 6am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M606 northbound and southbound, junction 26 to junction 3, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A62, from 5am to 9am on April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A62 northbound and southbound, Gildersome, Lane closures for technology works.

• M62, from 8pm April 25 to 6am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 23, slip road closure for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via highways England network and local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm April 25 to 6am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 23, slip road closure and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A58, from 9pm April 27 to 6am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 jct 26 Chain bar roundabout, lane closure for YW works.

• M62, from 9pm April 28 to 6am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 21 - 22 lane closures due to improvements.