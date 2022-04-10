Scores of firefighters battle Dewsbury house fire
Teams from 12 fire stations tackled a house fire in Ravensthorpe today.
By sarah fitton
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 5:58 pm
Updated
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 6:00 pm
They were called to the blaze on Queen Street just after midnight.
There have been reports that several people were taken to hospital.
Crews from Dewsbury, Cleckheaton, Bradford, Rastrick, Ossett, Mirfield, Huddersfield, Featherstone, Otley, Morley, Hunslet and Killingbeck were needed to put the fire, along with a combined aerial rescue platform from Wakefield.
Firefighters from Odsal and Illingworth were still there at 8am today with an aerial ladder platform from Bradford.