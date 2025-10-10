Kim Leadbeater has welcomed the government’s expansion of 30 hours’ funded childcare, calling it “a game-changer for families in Spen Valley.”

Working parents in Spen Valley are set to save £7,500 a year as the government covers 30 hours of childcare from this month (October).

Working families on free school meals could also save over £800 a year as Labour invests £600 million into clubs through the holidays.

Parents using the 30 hours of government-funded childcare can save up to £7,500 a year, who have been struggling with cost-of-living pressures.

The scheme – which covers children from nine months until reception – will support more children to be ‘school-ready’ and set them up to achieve better results in school.

The measures are a part of Labour’s Plan for Change – to give children the best start in life. This comes alongside the investment of a further £600 million to extend the Best Start Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme for another three years. This supports children from lower-income families by providing free meals and enriching activities during school holidays. It helps close the development gap, boosts confidence and social skills, and has already reached over half a million children in the past year.

Kim Leadbeater, Spen Valley said:

“I know just how much this support means – parents able to stay in work, children thriving in high-quality early education. It’s a huge step forward for families in Spen Valley, and I am proud to back it.

“The Holiday Activities and Food programme is so important to parents and children so I’m delighted Labour has put £600m into the clubs for the next three years – giving parents and providers certainty.

“But we know there’s more to do to help local families with the cost of living and we’re cracking on.”

The Best Start Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme also helps parents to make savings of over £300 a year.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said:

“Giving every child the Best Start in Life is my number one priority, which is why we are delivering on our commitment to provide hundreds of thousands of children with 30 hours government-funded early education.

“Whether it’s to save up to £7,500 a year, support parents to get back to work or reduce the pressure on grandparents who so often have to step in, the benefits are widespread.”

“This is just the beginning. My vision for early years goes beyond this milestone. I want access to high-quality early years for every single family that needs it, without strings and without unfair charges.”

Parents will be able to access an all-new online platform BestStartinLife.gov.uk to offer support beyond the nursery door, with everything they need to give their children the best start in their early years and beyond. In the months ahead, the site will expand with new guidance and content, becoming a key destination for families navigating the early years and beyond.