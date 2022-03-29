Plans revealed for 125 new homes on former middle school site

As part of the development, a pilot project will see the building of 20 low carbon homes constructed to a certified Passivhaus standard, which is a recognised German standard for low energy building.

The move comes in response to Kirklees Council’s climate emergency declaration in 2019 and pledge to achieve net zero by 2038.

It also aims to help address the current energy crisis, which has resulted in many Kirklees residents experiencing fuel poverty.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former RM Grylls Middle School site in Liversedge

The homes will be built with materials which reduce heat loss and energy use and have additional layers of insulation, airtight glazing and mechanical ventilation, as well as heat recovery systems, to help retain heat and make the homes energy efficient.

Each home is likely to achieve a 31 per cent reduction in emissions in comparison to a regular house build, fulfilling new Government guidelines under the Future Homes Standard.

The construction method is also innovative with all elements being built in a factory and brought to site for assembly, reducing building time.

The 20 low carbon homes, if agreed, will also provide valuable learning and act as a point of reference for the council to assess the viability of rolling out future builds to Passivhaus standards.

David Shepherd, strategic director of growth and regeneration at Kirklees Council, said: “As a council, we are committed to our 2038 zero carbon target and exploring all areas of our service delivery to transform the way we do things and make a real impact on carbon reduction.

“This pilot is testament to our approach to seek innovative solutions and I am very excited to see if this type of construction could help shape the future of building new council housing in Kirklees.”

If cabinet votes to proceed with the pilot when members meet on April 5, then a full planning application will be made in early 2023 with a construction partner awarded the contract and work to start next autumn.