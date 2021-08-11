Developer submits plans for 267 homes on farmland near Cleckheaton

The site of the proposed housing development in Hunsworth

Harron Homes Ltd wants to build 267 two, three and four-bedroomed homes on five fields at Merchants Field Farm, off Hunsworth Lane.

The 12-hectare site, which has the farm at its heart, was taken out of the green belt and allocated for housing under the latest Local Plan, which suggests that up to 413 homes can be accommodated on the site.

Documents submitted as part of the planning application say the developers have worked closely on the scheme with Kirklees Council planners.

Access into and out of the estate will be via Hunsworth Lane and Kilroyd Drive.

One objector who is concerned about increased traffic wrote: “The area of Hunsworth cannot cope with any more traffic.

"These houses will inevitably cause an increase in road traffic and with that pollution in the area.

“The traffic on the A58 is at a standstill at rush hour morning and night. It is unthinkable to add to this problem.

"Chain Bar roundabout is already at breaking point. It simply cannot cope.

“The bus service to the area is limited at best so public transport is not an option to ease the problem.

“The local school Whitechapel Primary is not able to accommodate an influx of young families, which this type of housing is designed to attract.

“In short, the area is not able to accommodate the new houses.