Volunteers from PPG in Birstall help revitalise facilities at children's hospice

Volunteers from PPG in Birstall helped to revitalise some of the facilities at the Forget Me Not Hospice

The "Colourful Communities" project brought together more than 40 volunteers from PPG and professional painting firm Bell Group, who spent three days beautifying children’s bedrooms, play areas and office spaces of Russell House, the heart of the hospice.

PPG provided £18,500 in funding to support the redecoration and supplied more than 450 litres of Johnstone's Paint products.

PPG also commissioned local illustrator Carly Gledhill to create two indoor murals inspired by tranquil wildlife that were painted by the volunteers.

The "Colourful Communities" programme provides PPG volunteers and products along with financial contributions to bring colour and vitality to communities where the company operates around the world, such as Birstall, where PPG has an architectural coatings facility.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the amazing work PPG and the volunteers have done at our hospice through the 'Colourful Communities' initiative,” said Alison Parker, partnerships, trusts and foundations, and major gift manager for Forget Me Not.

“With their help, Russell House is now newly decorated and ready to support local children and families for the next 10 years.”

Nina Skodova, PPG communications leader, UK and Ireland, said: “We are proud to have brought together our volunteers and products to demonstrate our commitment to the community in which we live and operate.

“We are delighted to have beautified Russell House to support the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, as well as its clients, children and their families.”

The "Colourful Communities" programme, PPG’s signature initiative for supporting communities, aims to protect and beautify the neighbourhoods where PPG operates around the world.

Through the programme, PPG’s volunteers contribute their time and the company's paint products to help transform community assets – from painting classrooms to bringing colour to a maternity ward and redesigning a playground.