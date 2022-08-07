Kirklees Diversity, Equality and Innovation Awards: Groups and individuals in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen shortlisted for top prizes

The Kirklees Diversity, Equality and Innovation Awards will recognise businesses, organisations and individuals who have delivered exceptional work which has harnessed the power of diversity, embedded inclusive practices, and/or celebrated Kirklees communities.

There was a huge response to the awards with nominations coming in from across Kirklees. This made for some difficult decisions for the judging panel who were tasked with drawing up a shortlist in each category.

Coun Paul Davies, cabinet member for corporate services, said: “Congratulations to all the finalists in this year’s Kirklees Diversity, Equality and Innovation Awards ceremony.

The Serendipity Creative Writers group

“The number of submissions, and the difficulty the judges experienced during the shortlisting process, is evidence that there is exceptional work taking place in Kirklees.

"There are businesses, organisations and individuals in Kirklees going above and beyond to celebrate and utilise the power of diversity.

“Thank you to everyone who submitted a nomination -the work you do in Kirklees is paramount to ensuring we create opportunities for everyone to feel valued and appreciated.”

Winners will be revealed at the Kirklees Diversity, Equality and Innovation Conference and Awards on Wednesday, September 21, at Kirklees College.

Tanisha Bramwell

The full list of finalists are:

Diverse Business - Deluxe Beds, Hive Community Café, Kirklees Library Service.

Best Diversity Innovation - Dial Wood Carriage Riding for the Disabled, South West Yorkshire Partnerships NHS Foundation Trust, Sensory World CIC.

Public Service - Alex Feather, Creative Minds Co-ordinator Kirklees, South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust; Kirklees Council Local Offer Team; Linda Johnson, Improvement and Relationships Manager, Kirklees Council.

Inclusive Third Sector Organisation - Huddersfield Literature Festival, Moonlight Trust, Rainbow Baby Bank.

Inclusive Community Project - Chickenley Community Centre, Communities Together, Serendipity Creative Writers.

Diversity Champion of the Year - Dawn Pearson, Communication, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Lead, South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust; Martyn Haymons, volunteer for Serendipity Creative Writers; Maysoon Shafiq, Founder and Director, Al Mu’Minun (The Believers).

Outstanding Contribution to Inclusion and Diversity - Noushin Aslam, Founder, Moonlight Trust; Rosie Buxton, Chair, Dalton Together; Tanisha Bramwell, Founder, Bramwell Sports Development Team.

Awards and conference co-ordinator Katie Isaacson said: “There has been a fantastic number of entries across all of the categories.

"It’s great to see such a range of businesses and organisations with diversity and inclusion at their core.

“The panel of eight judges had an incredibly difficult job deciding on our shortlist from such excellent nominations.”

The conference, supported by Kirklees Council, Haddletons legal and business services, Kirklees Active Leisure, Cummins, Syngenta and Kirklees College, will take place between 10.30am and 3pm on September 21 and will feature inspirational and informative panel discussions in the morning, followed by the awards ceremony in the afternoon.

The conference will be for those involved in diversity, equality and inclusion in organisations or the community with a focus on sharing ideas, best practice and resources on how diversity can lead to innovation. It aims to support businesses and organisations to create a culture in which everyone, regardless of their background, feels they belong.

This year’s event is being organised by the Kirklees Diversity = Innovation Network, a group of businesses and employers in Kirklees who realise that a diverse and inclusive workforce often leads to enterprise and innovation.

These range from Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, West Yorkshire Police, Huddersfield Town FC and Kirklees College to large companies such as Cummins Turbo Technologies and Syngenta.