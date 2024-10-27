In pictures: Crowds line the streets for the Heckmondwike Eid-Milad Peace Procession
The annual gathering was organised earlier this month to celebrate the Prophet Mohammad's birthday.
The annual peace walk was a joint initiative by the Kanzul-Iman Jamia Mosque, which is based on Albion Street in Heckmondwike, and the global Sufi-Muslim spiritual movement Dawat-E-Islami.
Led by local Imams, the peace procession made its way through various streets in Heckmondwike, with local children waving green coloured Sufi-Muslim flags. The colour green in Islam is a symbol of love for nature and the environment.
The festival of Eid-Milad is celebrated during the Muslim lunar holy month of Rabi-Ul-Awwal, which is the third month in the Islamic calendar. Rabi-Ul-Awwal this year coincided with September.
The peace walk in Heckmondwike finished back at the Albion Street place of worship, where a special outdoor prayer service was held for global world peace.
Free food and hot herbal tea was then served to all those who had taken part in the event. Cartons of Biryani rice were also given out free for the participants to take home.
Speaking to the Reporter Series, Head-Imam of Kanzul-Iman Jamia Mosque, senior scholar Mufti Allama-Moalana Shamsul-Huda Khan Misbahi, said: “Our Eid-Milad Peace Procession was as always a procession of love and peace.
“This is what the message of Eid-Milad is all about, which is to use the whole year including Prophet Mohammad's birthday month Rabi-Ul-Awwal as a time to spread joy, harmony, love and to share food with our neighbours.”