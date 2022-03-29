Heroes welcomed home in Batley after delivering vital supplies to Ukraine

Kim Leadbeater MP was at Angloco in Batley to welcome home Tom Day and Andy Ainley after their epic round trip to help deliver vital equipment to firefighters in Ukraine

The two men, both service engineers at the firm which makes firefighting and rescue appliances, took part in a convoy carrying life-saving equipment to the Polish border.

They got back to Batley after a 3,000 mile round trip as part of the biggest convoy of fire and support vehicles in UK history.

Andy, from Denby Dale, said: “We didn’t get very much sleep. There were very, very long hours, but we managed to get everything there in one piece.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vital equipment will help firefighters in Ukraine

"It’s alright donating at home, but the opportunity arose to actually get on the ground and do something. That’s very useful so it was just nice to be able to do it.”

Tom, from Batley, said, “I’m ex-military so I’ve seen the other side of what’s going on. To take part on the humanitarian side just makes me feel proud.”

He said the most moving occasion was meeting Ukrainian refugees stranded at a petrol station trying to escape.

“It affected me more than anything else," he said.

"They couldn’t pay for fuel because their cards wouldn’t work.

"I helped them as much as I could and wished them good luck on their travels.”

After meeting the two men, Batley and Spen MP Ms Leadbeater said: “I know it was a huge team effort but the support Angloco was able to give to the Fire Aid convoy was really brilliant.

"Tom and Andy are local heroes in my eyes.