Firefighters from Dewsbury on TV tomorrow night in BBC show Yorkshire Firefighters

Crew Commander Asif from Dewsbury Fire Station will be on the show.

The episode of Yorkshire Firefighters being shown at 8pm includes the Dewsbury teams helping two pensioners.

One call sees them deployed to a man in his 80s who needs urgent medical treatment but paramedics can not get into his house.

Another sees a crew commander heading out to check up on an elderly lady who lives alone and has been kept up all night by beeping smoke alarms.

The call out also gives him chance to check on a vulnerable member of his community who has been locked down by the pandemic.