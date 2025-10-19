A large group of children came out on the Pilgrim Estate in Dewsbury last month for just the second Kiddies EID-Milad Peace Procession.

Organised by the Pilgrim Avenue’s Faizan-E-Madina Jamia Mosque, working closely with the global Sufi-Muslim spiritual movement Dawat-E-Islami, the procession, held on Sunday, September 28, celebrated prophet Mohammad’s 1,500th birthday.

All of the mosque’s Maddrassah pupils wore long white tunics and had white turbans on their heads as they walked through the estate’s streets waving green Sufi-Muslim flags. The colour green is a symbol of the Muslim faith’s love for nature and the environment. The white colour for Muslims represents purity and peace.

Locally famous ‘Nashid’ poet Imam Mohammad Yasir Athari was invited to lead the peace procession – just the second of its kind after its inauguration last year. He walked at the front holding a microphone in his hands whilst reciting in his well-known rhythmic voice some of the Koran’s verses along with Arabic ‘Nashid’ poetry. The poetic lyrics talked about prophet Mohammad’s message of love and friendship.

An outdoor prayer service for global world peace was held as soon as the procession returned back into the grounds of the Faizan-E-Madina Jamia Mosque. The youngsters were then escorted inside where everyone heard some short talks on why the festival of EID-Milad is such an important time in the Muslim calendar. Free Indian food, free pizzas, and free hot herbal milk was served immediately afterwards to all the children and guests.

Speaking to the Reporter Series, Imam Mohammad Yasir Athari said: “Similar to last year, it was really wonderful to be invited again to lead the Pilgrim Estate peace procession. What I have often seen in this actual Pilgrim Estate area is the people are ever so friendly and welcoming.

“The vast majority of the estate’s residents whom I have met are some of the most humble, most well meaning, hospitable and peaceful law-abiding citizens who simply want the best for their children. There is a lot of goodwill on the Pilgrim Estate.

“I therefore always enjoy turning up to this neighbourhood every year to help spread some joy through my ‘Nashid’ poetry.”

EID-Milad is the first of three different EID celebrations in the Muslim calendar. The second is EID-Ul-Fitr which takes place immediately after the Muslim holy month of fasting – Ramadhan – comes to an end. The third is EID-Ul-Adha which is celebrated to commemorate Abraham’s test of faith.