Dewsbury teacher crowned Primary School Teacher of the Year at national awards

Peter Simons at Thornhill Junior and Infant School with pupils Archie Giscombe, nine, Oliver Burton, nine, Poppy Bond, nine, Mia Hall, nine and Lilah Tanner, nine

Peter Simons, from Thornhill Junior and Infant School and Boothroyd Primary Academy, received the prize at the Pearson National Teaching Awards in recognition of his "outstanding" effort in ensuring pupils have the best there is to offer in terms of music provision.

At both schools, every child learns to play several different musical instruments on top of taking part in a range of clubs, activities and events.

Peter has ensured that the children are provided with a music curriculum that enriches their lives.

He said: “I think it has finally sunk in, after attending the celebration evening, that I have really won the award.

"It is an absolute pleasure to have achieved this award.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the amazing teaching staff I work with, as well as of course the students, who have all taken to every opportunity they are presented with.”

Both schools form part of the Focus Academy Trust – a charitable primary schools trust based in the North West of England and West Yorkshire with a vision of providing great schools at the heart of communities where children thrive, achieve and succeed.

The Pearson National Teaching Awards is an annual celebration of exceptional teachers, founded in 1998 by Lord Puttnam to recognise the life-changing impact an inspirational teacher can have on the lives of the young people they work with.

The postponed 2020 celebration dinner took place at the Marriot Grosvenor Square Hotel, for those who were unable to be honoured in person last year due to the pandemic.