Dewsbury students showcase their DNA designs to leading scientists

Hamdaan and Alex from St John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy, Dewsbury

Sixth form students from St John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy have been investigating the possibilities of DNA as a design material as part of the Institute for Research in Schools (IRIS) DNA Origami project.

The research project has been a chance for students to step away from their textbooks to learn to more about DNA nanotechnology, an emerging field of science.

Hamdaan, a student at St John Fisher, said: “I’ve loved the experience of working on this project. It has broadened my horizons on how multidisciplinary STEM is and how beautiful the intricacy of DNA is.

“It has even taught me scientific, computational and team-based skills. It’s an amazing experience.”

Dr Jo Foster, IRIS director, said: “We hope students enjoy the day – they have definitely earned the opportunity – and that the experience encourages them further in their research both in school and beyond.