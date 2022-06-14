Dewsbury school students are crowned West Yorkshire e-sports champions

On Wednesday, June 8, the “Fisher Falcons” - St John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy's e-sports squad - took part in the inaugural West Yorkshire e-sports tournament, which was organised by the Kirklees College Huddersfield Campus.

After playing Rocket League competitively for the first time since before lockdown, and the first time together as a new team, Ben Langford, Reese Lowthian and Jakub Wesolowski, all from Year 10, felt ready for the challenge ahead.

After losing just one match in the initial round robin tournament bracket - where each squad plays all the other squads in turn - the Falcons were placed second, meaning they had qualified for the final.

The team included Ben Langford, Reese Lowthian and Jakub Wesolowski, all from Year 10

One last match - against a team they had already beaten en-route to the final - was all that stood in their way.

After a nervy couple of minutes in the opening against opponents from Holmfirth High School, the Falcons struck first and never looked back from there on in and the title was swiftly secured with a two games to zero victory.

A school spokesperson said: “Recognising the strength of their opponents, the squad accepted victory with humility and were immediate in respectfully shaking their opponents’ hands with the commonly used 'good game, well played’ (GGWP) being heard by both squads.