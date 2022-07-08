Dewsbury food bank issues urgent appeal for financial support

The DSCS volunteers run a small food bank in Dewsbury South, helping households in need by providing food parcels and making up “food gifts”.

The group initially came together in March 2020, at the start of the Covid-19 national emergency, to help those whose needs had been caused or worsened by the pandemic.

The group soon recognised the high level of need in the area and decided to set up the food bank to help Dewsbury South residents.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dewsbury South Community Support Volunteers Mehwish, Jackie, Rukshana, Margaret, George and Elaine out distributing food gifts.

A spokesperson from the food bank said: “We are based in an area which is one of the 15 per cent most deprived neighbourhoods in the country.

“Currently we are feeding around 45 people each week, although the size of families can vary.

“We rely totally on donations or grants to purchase food but, at the moment we only have enough funding for less than one month!

“There is a real need to support families in our area with food, so we are urgently looking to boost our funds so we can keep going.

“Poverty is already a reality and we think as the cost of living crisis continues, the demand for our food parcels will go up.”

Retired doctor David Currie also added how he is pleased that DSCS has taken this “important step” to reduce social and health inequality in Dewsbury South.

The DSCS is a shared initiative between Darul-ilm Mosque, the Parish of Ravensthorpe, Thornhill Lees and Savile Town, Thornhill Parish Church, Quba Community Hub, Femmes de Paix, the Moonlight Trust and others within the local community.

In order to generate funds, the DSCS has set up a Crowdfunding page.

So far, the group has raised £1,355 of its £3,000 target.

The funds raised will also be matched by The National Emergencies Trust Local Action Fund, which supports community and voluntary organisations.

To make a donation, visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/food-bank---dewsbury-south-community-support

To find out more about DSCS, visit https://www.facebook.com/DewsburySouthCommunitySupport/